Mom of Four Strangled to Death by Dogs on Leashes

The 47-year-old was found face-down with the leashes wrapped around her neck.

A UK mother-of-four was strangled to death by two dogs after their leashes became entangled around her neck.

The freak accident occurred on July 8 in Wrexham, north Wales when 47-year-old Deborah Mary Roberts was walking the canines with a young girl.

An inquest into her death heard that two men where working nearby when the girl ran to them to tell them her friend was choking and needed help.

They followed her to the popular dog walking spot where they found Roberts facedown in the grass, unconscious, with the dogs pulling on the leashes wrapped around her throat.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save her.

John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, told the inquest that after postmortem examination, the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation.

He said there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances; the inquest has been adjourned to a future date yet to be set.

The breeds of the dogs have not yet been revealed; however Robert's Facebook page lists her as a fan of Staffys, or Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

"My brothers and I are so overwhelmed by all the lovely comments about my mum, she really was one of a kind and we’ll miss her so much," Callum, one of Deborah's four sons wrote on Facebook.

"As some of you may of known our mum had Huntington's disease and because of that we have chosen any donation to go towards the Huntington’s disease association, we are trying to raise as much money and awareness for this Cruel disease," he added, posting a link to the fundraiser.

Deborah will be cremated on Wednesday.