Doja Cat Reveals COVID-19 'Symptoms Freakout' Months After Dismissing Virus as 'Flu'

"I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f--k about corona, bitch," Doja told her followers back in March.

It looks like Doja Cat was right. Not in dismissing the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as "a flu!" Nor was she right in calling her followers who are taking it seriously "pussies." Instead, she was right that she was going to get it.

The rapper made headlines in March, when COVID-19 was first starting to emerge as a global pandemic with hints of how serious it would get, when she jumped on board the hoax bandwagon with people who thought it was no more deadly than the flu.

Note: it is approximately ten times more deadly than seasonal flu ... and there are no vaccines for it.

Now, for all her earlier dismissals, Doja has revealed that she contracted COVID-19, which resulted in what she described as a "four-day symptom freakout."

Further, while she said that she's fine now, her story emphasizes just how sinister and dangerous the virus can be.

"I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and ... I don’t know how I got it, but I got it," she told Capital XTRA.

This just proves how easily the disease is transmitted, no matter how carefully someone might be. Also, is Doja suggesting that she did finally start taking the virus seriously by blaming Postmates?

If that was her only interactions with the outside world, she might have an argument there, but if she was dismissing it as no more dangerous than the "flu" and going out and about indiscriminately -- perhaps without a mask -- then there are any number of possible ways she could have contracted it.

It was back in March via her Instagram Lives that Doja Cat told her followers, "Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf--king beer version of that shit. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a f--k about corona, bitchh. It’s a flu!"

She went on to lash out at anyone taking it seriously, adding, "I’m not scared. Y’all are pussy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep. That’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona."

Since then, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has gone on to kill more than 649,000 people worldwide, with 149,000 of those in the United States in just six months so far. The flu killed an estimated 34,000 Americans last year.

No stranger to controversy, Doja courted it in May when videos of her participating in a known white supremacist chat room and using racial slurs surfaced, per Variety. Further, she also came under fire for using homophobic language on Twitter in 2018.

