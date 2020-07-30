Naya Rivera's Final Television Appearance Drops on Netflix This Weekend

Getty

It was the final production the "Glee" alum shot back in February before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Hollywood.

Fans of Naya Rivera will have one final chance to see the "Glee" star in something new this weekend after her tragic death by drowning earlier this month.

Netflix was on the fence about whether to even release her appearance, per a report by Deadline, but ultimately decided to do so after consulting with her manager Gladys Gonzalez, who they say has been in close communication with the family.

Filmed in February, it was her last work for a television show or movie before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all Hollywood productions. Rivera's appearance drops with the entirety of Season 3 on Friday, July 31.

The episode will feature an on-screen message before the show's opening credits paying tribute to Rivera and dedicating the episode to her.

An innocuous appearance, fans will no doubt delight that Rivera is simply being herself for her guest judging appearance on Netflix's popular "Sugar Rush" series. That means one last moment of bittersweet laughs and smiles from the late star.

"Sugar Rush" is a baking competition with a sweet focus on dessert dishes. Amateur bakers battle against one another toward a $10,000 prize.

Rivera appeared alongside regular judges, and professional chefs, Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. Hunter March hosts the series.

Rivera was set to star on the series "Step Up: High Water," which was transitioning to Starz for its third season, but filming had not yet begun at her passing. Producers are now said to be looking to rewrite the season, though no decisions had been made as to how yet.

33-year-old Rivera was declared missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son was found missing on a boat they'd rented on Lake Piru in California. Her body was recovered on July 13.

