Mama June and Geno Doak Celebrate Six Months of Sobriety

Getty

The reality star is "so proud" of the milestone.

Mama June Shannon claims she's "over six months clean."

The "From Not to Hot: Family Crisis" star announced the milestone on Instagram over the weekend, after opening up an early birthday present from manager Gina Rodriguez. June turned 41 on Monday.

Showing off a bedazzled, pink six-month sobriety coin, she told her fans, "Hey guys, real quick I just wanted to jump on here. I know my birthday isn't until Monday, but I want to share this six-month blinged out chip that my manager sent me for my birthday."

"It's probably the most thing I'm proud of," she continued, saying she and Geno Doak were both "over six months clean." She added, "This is amazing, y'all. I'm so proud of this."

In what appeared to be a sponsored mention, she then promoted a box of cookies she was sent. "I love sweets," she added. "I'm a fat kid, they probably won't make it through the day."

The cookies were covered in the words "Sober Life" and images of her from her Marilyn Monroe photoshoot.

On the most recent season of "Mama June: From Not to Hot -- Family Crisis," June admitted she and Geno had spent $150,000 on cocaine in six months before they entered a 30-day treatment facility.

At the time, June said the two could polish off "a couple ounces a day, sometimes three" -- with Geno saying they'd go through "an 8-ball in an hour."