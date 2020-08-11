Kane Brown Got Lost on His Own Property, Rescued by Police

Facebook

Kane Brown got lost with a group of friends while exploring his newly purchased property in Nashville, Tennessee and had to call the police to help him.

The country artist, 26, wrote in a Facebook post late last week: "Someone help! I'm lost....😂... ALL JOKES ASIDE."

The "Cool Again" singer continued, "The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I'll be 30 minutes."

"I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t-shirt. 30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees," he wrote. "I left my phone on the back of my truck my friends was on 7%. We used gps to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can't drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn't about to leave them."

The American Music Award winner made a last ditch effort and called his fellow country star friend Ryan Upchurch, who lived nearby.

Brown said, "He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost. He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at. My buddy's girl who has ￼asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out."

After realizing there wasn't any other options, Brown called the police.

He concluded his message: "So we call the cops. The cops arrive and hear the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out. That's the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better."

Upchurch, 29, also addressed his side of the story on an Instagram video.

The "Holler Boys" singer realized several people online were making jokes regarding Brown and the ordeal without knowing the actual facts of how harrowing of an incident it actually was.