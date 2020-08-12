Frankie Grande Says He 'Would Have Won' Big Brother All-Stars Against Current Cast (Exclusive)

Getty/CBS

"I would've dominated this entire season."

"Big Brother" alum Frankie Grande is watching "Big Brother: All-Stars" with the rest of the show's fans -- and fully believes he would have whooped them all had he been in the house this season.

Grande appeared on "Big Brother 18" back in 2014, placing fifth, and went on to compete on the UK's "Celebrity" competition. While he's not back for the new season, two of his former housemates -- Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel -- are among the returnees.

In his mind, he would have beat them ... and everyone else.

"I've always said that I would play Big Brother again, and I do believe that I will play Big Brother again," he told TooFab, hedging the question when asked whether he was asked to come back. "I think everything happens for a reason and I'm so grateful that I am where I am right now. I'm in a place where I can be supportive of my family through COVID-19. I think the world is benefitting from having me exactly where I am right now, everything happens for a reason and I'm great."

He then added, "Honestly, I think the reason why I'm not on Big Brother is because someone wanted somebody else to win. Because if I was in that house. I would've won. No question. I would've dominated this entire season. I'm watching and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I would've won.'"

Looking at the current crop of contestants, Grande said he personally knows a bunch of them -- and watched the other half play on the show. He said he wishes he could text his friends, "to tell you not to do what you're doing" on the show now.

Grande said he could see returning being a tough decision for those who are back, due to the timing and everything they'd miss going on in the outside world.

"When the offers went out, it was during the height of the protests. It was during the first peak of COVID. It was a really scary time to commit to leaving your family," he said.

With all the safety precautions being taken by CBS, however, he said it looked like "everyone's going to be taken care of" inside the house -- while the players' families all looked like they were in good shape in the premiere.

Looking ahead, Grande declared, "When I do get back into the Big Brother house, I will be an even better, stronger, fiercer person than what I would've been this year."

He added, "Uh, man, I would've won."