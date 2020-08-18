Cardi B and Kulture Celebrate WAP Hitting Number One with Sweet Moana Singalong

Instagram

Offset can be seen beaming at his daughter as she smiles and sings along with her proud mama to "How Far I'll Go."

We might have just hit cuteness overload and our new favorite cover of "Moana" hit "How Far I'll Go" all in one short video clip.

Cardi B took to Instagram Live with her family to celebrate her smash-hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. But -- well, let's just say "WAP" is definitely not family friendly.

Never fear, though, as we quickly learned what Disney film is still in constant rotation at Cardi's house. Every parent knows that at this stage of any toddler's development there is always a singular film -- usually by Disney -- that suddenly has to be played seemingly all day, every day.

In this case, we know Kulture's love for "Moana" dates back to at least Halloween, when Cardi dressed her daughter as the title character for the holiday. Has it been on rotation for a year now? That would explain how well Cardi knew every line of the track.

That and the fact this isn't even the first time we've seen Kulture tackle the modern Disney classic. She was all about "How Far I'll Go" back in January, too, in another video Cardi shared to Instagram.

One thing's for sure, though, we found ourselves smiling just as much as Offset, barely visible holding his daughter and nearly out of the shot. But he was in there enough to see what a proud and doting father he is.

Probably the cutest moment of the whole singalong came when Cardi paused and took in her daughter's full smile. "You look so cute. You look like mommy," she declared before sliding back into the song.

And huge props to Kulture, who's come a long way since that January performance. It's amazing what eight months solid of "Moana" -- or so we're speculating -- can do when it comes to lyric recall and intonation.

You can check out that early performance below. At this rate, Kulture will be ready to take on the inevitable live-action "Moana" remake in just a few short years!

