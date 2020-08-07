Viral WAP Reactions: What Twitter's Saying About Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's New Video

Fans celebrate the video's sizzling visuals and Normani's dance moves, while sounding off on Kylie Jenner's appearance too.

It's all about the "WAP" video starring Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion today, after the rappers dropped their collaboration overnight.

In addition to must-see looks, killer choreography and raunchy verses from the headlining duo, the colorful clip also features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, her trademark splits and several female rappers including Mulatto, Rosalia, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

Immediately after the video dropped, it began trending on social media -- as viewers celebrated its vibrant visuals.

Upon seeing how her fans were reacting with praise, Cardi took to her Twitter page to thank everyone for their support.

"Boutta take a bath and just cry I'm too emotional right now. All I can say is motherf--kin Thank you," she tweeted. "All the love means sooo much to me. From celebs to fan to any f--kin body it deadass means a lot."

Cardi also expressed her disappointment in how the lyrics had to be censored for the YouTube video. "I was so mad cause it takes away from the song but I get it," she tweeted, "MAKE SURE YA LISTEN TO THE REAL VERSION ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS!!!!!!"

Among the biggest changes: "WAP" is an acronym for "wet ass p---y," which was watered down to "wet and gushy" in the video.

Much of the online talk was enthusiastically supportive, as fans paid tribute to Cardi and Megan's NSFW -- but still very playful -- style and lyrics, Normani's always impressive dance moves and the appearances of Mulatto, Rosalia, Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

One person social media was less thrilled to see was Jenner, who didn't get quite the same level of enthusiasm on Twitter.

A few memes flipped the script on her door-opening moment, while others wondered why she got a music-stopping introduction over some of the other women in the clip.

There was even a Change.org petition started to "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video," which, at the time we published, had over 2,200 supporters.

Betty White even started trending as people said they'd rather the "Golden Girls" star appear in the video than Jenner.

See more reactions below:

