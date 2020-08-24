Real Housewives Star Joins The Real as New Cohost

There's a new face coming to daytime.
When "The Real" returns for a new season in September, it'll do so with a new cohost.
Following the exits of both Amanda Seales and Tamera Mowry, actress and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais has joined the show.
"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show 'The Real,'" she said in a statement to Variety. "My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It's also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'"
She'll sit alongside returning hosts Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai and Loni Love.
More to come ...