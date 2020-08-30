2020 MTV Video Music Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night (Updating)

Getty/MTV

MTV dedicated the telecast to the late Chadwick Boseman.

MTV stepped outside of the box for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the biggest award show so far to see what they could pull off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, this year's event will feature performances from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande -- their first for collaboration "Rain On Me" -- as well as BTS, CNCO, Doja Kat, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby and The Weeknd.

Heading into the event, Ari and Gaga were tied with nine nominations each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who both have six.

We'll keep updating this post with performances, viral moments and social media reactions all night.

Tribute to Chadwick Boseman and Black Lives Matter

The world needs more superheroes, and we all deserve to see ourselves in them. Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/d05kkkQR6b — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020 @MTV

Before the show officially began, Palmer revealed the telecast would be dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away over the weekend after a battle with colon cancer. The network also released a separate video paying tribute to his legacy (above).

"We need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion are a true inspiration for all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered. We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

During Palmer's opening monologue, she also took a moment to praise to the Black Lives Matter movement, telling viewers that the most recent events in Kenosha, Wisconsin are "yet another devastating reminder that we can't stop, that we can never tolerate police brutality or any injustice."

"2020 has undoubtedly been a rough year for everybody, and I'm not just talking about my edges," she joked. "In fact, when something goes wrong, I just say '2020.' As rough as it's been, there have been moments of inspiration."

"With the Black Lives Matter movement, we've seen our generation step up, take to the streets and make sure our voices will be heard. Enough is enough. What we just witnessed in Kenosha, Wisconsin is yet another devastating reminder that we can't stop, that we can never tolerate police brutality or any injustice. We must continue the fight to end systemic racism. The leaders of that movement are you, us, the people watching tonight. It's our time to be the change we wanna see."

Lady Gaga's Wild Fashion

.@ladygaga and @ArianaGrande just won Best Collaboration at the 2020 #VMAs for #RainOnMe: "We turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds" pic.twitter.com/sY6aMWcIql — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 31, 2020 @MTVNEWS

After hitting the "red carpet" in a space helmet, Lady Gaga walked out on stage to accept the first award of the night -- for Best Collaboration -- in a pink gas mask, long silver hair and a dress that certainly played tricks on the eyes.

"Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters," she said picking up her first trophy. "This is for us, we've both been through some shit together and we were willing to share that with each other. I feel like, when we were in the studio, we turned our tears that felt like endless rainfall into diamonds."

She popped up again to pick up her Best Song moonperson in a different mask, this one with horns coming out of her mouth, while rocking a gorgeous green gown.

See what Twitter had to say about her fashion below:

I was wearing face shields before it was a thing 👆🤣 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Udq8ixlx75 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 30, 2020 @ladygaga

Miley Comes Through Like a Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus hit the stage for her first TV performance of her new single, "Midnight Sky."

While she crushed her vocals and looked sleek as hell, it was her props that really made her performance stand out. She echoed her "Wrecking Ball" video by once again sitting atop a giant ball -- but instead of straddling construction equipment, she kept it glam atop a giant disco ball.

We can all agree that Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/gx7EFScSRD — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) August 31, 2020 @urdadssidepiece

Miley swinging on this disco ball is giving me LIFE! #VMAs — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) August 31, 2020 @TATIANNANOW