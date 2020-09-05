Thomas Rhett Reveals He Was 'A Bit Jerky' to Lauren Akins 'Through The Adoption'

YouTube/Getty

"That was a really humbling experience for me, just knowing what she was dealing with."

Thomas Rhett opened up about a difficult time in his marriage with Lauren Akins that led the couple to seek therapy together.

During his guest appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show" on Friday, the country music star, 30, detailed the experience while discussing Lauren's recent memoir, "Live in Love."

"Reading the book, I laughed a lot, I cried a little bit," he confessed. "There's a couple parts where I wish that I wouldn't have been made out to look like such a jerk. But there were certain parts in our marriage, for sure, that I was a little bit jerky, if you will. Especially through the adoption."

The "Craving You" singer then recalled the time he was touring in America while Lauren was in Uganda handling the adoption process of their four-year-old daughter, Willa Gray. Lauren was pregnant at the time with their daughter, Ada James, three.

"Lauren called me because it was like 9 o'clock in the morning in Uganda," Thomas began. "All my friends were on the bus -- we're all hanging out and having a good time. She hears all of our friends in the background. Meanwhile, Lauren is seven months pregnant, throwing up in a bathroom in Uganda."

"At that moment -- that's when Lauren was like, 'We are living two complete, separate lives right now,'" he revealed.

"That was a really humbling experience for me," he continued. "Just knowing what she was dealing with over there -- in a sense of aloneness -- where I'm kind of living life as usual. That part was really hard for us, for sure. Kind of getting over that and going through some therapy, especially over that one night."

Admitting he learned from the experience, Thomas went on to say the challenging period was worth it if it can help inspire other couples.

"Hopefully, there's somebody else reading that chapter going, 'Man, I've been in that same position. If they can work it out, we can work it out too.'"

Thomas and Lauren tied the knot back in 2012. They welcomed their third daughter, Lennon, in February.

Watch the full interview above.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.