Jill Duggar On Why She Drank a Pina Colada, Says 'My Parents Would Not Be Happy'

"I'm okay with people not being okay with it."

Jill Duggar opened up about her decision to imbibe during a recent date night with her husband Derick Dillard.

Last week, the reality star made headlines after she posted an Instagram snap of herself enjoying an alcoholic pina colada. The move surprised some as Jill was raised by her devout Baptist parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who kept strict lifestyle rules as documented on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting."

"Growing up, the whole idea of drinking was not encouraged," Jill, 29, explained to People. "I know my parents would not be happy with it, and I know that my siblings, some more than others, would probably have an issue with it. Other ones would probably be like, 'Whatever's good for y'all, that's fine. Live your life.'

"So far nobody's said anything to us about it."

Fans, however, did lend their support online as they applauded the young mother for "living her best life" in moderation.

"We have boundaries," Jill continued. "In our faith, we believe like we're not supposed to get drunk. So, with drinking, it's not like we're just like going crazy. It’s more socially here and there, or at home, for a date or something. Our kids are pretty young right now, but I think it's good for them to see a healthy balance."

After the couple wed in 2014 and welcomed sons Israel, five, and Samuel, three, Jill has recognized how their life has changed significantly since her time on the reality show.

"I think we've grown a lot as a couple, and I'm okay with people not being okay with it," she confessed. "Sometimes it's a good thing. I'm very much a people pleaser, so not doing something because I was afraid of what other people would think. Or keeping my opinion quiet because I don't want to have to worry about conflict."

Jill added, "The journey that we've been on as a couple, we're being better about having boundaries and our own family life."

And the couple's new found freedom with being open has proven beneficial.

"We're okay with letting people see more of our life, and our journey. Just being at a healthier place and realizing that it's okay to be transparent. It's been really good," Jill says.

