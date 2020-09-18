Kenya Moore Says 'Love the Skin You're In' as She Celebrates 25 Pound Weight Gain

Getty

The RHOA star was met with praise from her fans and a few celebrities after sharing a new photo.

Kenya Moore isn't letting any quarantine weight gain get her down.

Earlier this week, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star shared a new photo to her Instagram feed, celebrating how her body has changed during lockdown while rocking a skin-tight coral dress.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"183 lbs!!!" the 49-year-old reality star captioned the picture (above), taken during a photoshoot for her Kenya Moore Hair website. "The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5'10" frame."

"I don't mind if you don't mind," she added, along with the hashtag #LoveTheSkinYoureIn.

Her comments were flooded with positive messages from her 2 million followers, who wrote things like "Still slaying," "You look amazing either way," and "Stunning in whatever size, queen."

A lot of her fans could relate, writing messages including, "Thank you! I am not aline in the weight gain!" and "I also gained a LOT of weight ... it is what it is ... lets love ourselves."

Even celebrities got in on the action, as Viola Davis wrote, "183 looks fabulous!!!", LuAnn de Lesseps added, "Looking gorgeous" and former RHOA costar Eva Marcille commented, "183 I don't mind."