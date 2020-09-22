Tamar Braxton Says She's Grateful for 'Second Chance' Two Months After Suicide Attempt

Getty/Instagram

"I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle."

Tamar Braxton is grateful for a second chance after attempting suicide in July.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the reality star gave her fans an update on how she is managing after the incident and what she will be focusing on moving forward.

"God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart," the "Celebrity Big Brother" winner began. "Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won't take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light."

"Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forgot to love yourself?" she continued in her post. "That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving myself my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments."

She went on to explain how she has allowed herself to be used in "too many angry black girl narratives."

"I'm not angry at all," she wrote. "I have been battling mental health for some time now, and let me tell y'all [it] is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you 'crazy.' I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle."

Tamar also said she wants to work harder at advocating for women.

"I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For [sic] now on it's me vs. me."

The post comes two months after Tamar was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel room.

"The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She also explained that her recovery will be a difficult journey, but one that is imperative as she is the mother of a seven-year-old boy.

"I'm on an irreversible path to healing, I am taking my time," she added. "It is of the upmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation."