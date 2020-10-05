Rebel Wilson Says She's Only Six Pounds Away From Goal Weight

Instagram

"Just call me: Fit Amy."

Rebel Wilson is giving fans an update on her health journey.

On Sunday, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to Instagram to announce that she's only 3 kilograms (about 6.6 pounds) away from her goal weight.

"Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead 🥰x," Wilson, 40, captioned a photo of herself looking over the Los Angeles skyline. "this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my 'sprint' is probably someone else's 'slow jog' 😝)"

She continued, "I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg's away from my goal weight! Rebs x"

Also on Sunday, the Aussie actress shared a boomerang that featured her enjoying a colorful dessert.

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘 🍰 " she captioned the post, which was taken during her trip to Monaco last month. "(I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)"

Wilson later shared another post in which she made a joke about her "Pitch Perfect" character Patricia Hobart a.k.a "Fat Amy," saying Patricia isn't "fat" anymore.

"Just call me: Fit Amy," she wrote alongside a sultry selfie.

Back in May, the "How to Be Single" star revealed on Instagram that her goal weight is 75 kilograms, which is approximately 165 pounds.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day," Wilson wrote in the since-deleted post, per Us Weekly. "I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way."

