Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth React to Jessica Alba's No 'Eye Contact' Claims About 90210

Getty

In a preview of an episode of their new podcast, "9021OMG," the actresses reacted to Alba's comments from a recent interview in which she said she was "not allowed" to make eye contact with any of the "Beverly Hills, 902120" cast members when she guest-starred on the show back in 1998.

While Garth, 48, said she doesn't remember what went down at the time, Spelling, 47, admitted that she's "so upset" and "a little horrified" that Alba didn't have a great experience during her stint on the high school drama.

"Tori, did you, I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?" Garth jokingly asked Spelling, who then asked, "Why is it all about you?"

Garth, who starred as Kelly Taylor on the hit series and its spinoffs, said she would be the only one who could have asked for Alba not to make eye contact as she shared "all of the scenes" with her.

"If anybody was, you know, didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me," she explained. "But, I don't remember because I have the world's worst memory."

Spelling chimed in, asking if "there was like a cool memo that was going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn't even know."

"Imagine if we just thought guest stars didn't like us? 'They never looked at us! We don't know why. We were so nice,'" the mother-of-five said with a laugh.

Garth then clarified that she only had pleasant memories from working with Alba, while Spelling expressed her regret over Alba's claim, noting that she's a huge fan of her brand, The Honest Company.

"I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented," Garth recalled. "She was very young. She was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful."

Spelling explained, "I'm not going to lie to you guys: I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn't allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite. I wipe my child's ass with her baby wipes every single day. I'm so upset right now."

This comes just a few days after Alba, 39, detailed her experience playing a pregnant teen named Leanne in two episodes of "Beverly Hills, 90210" back in 1998.

"On the set of '90210,' I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the mother-of-three confessed on a recent episode of "Hot Ones."

"Yeah, it was like, 'You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"

Not all the original cast members were still part of the show during Alba's short tenure, including Shannen Doherty and Gabrielle Carteris.

