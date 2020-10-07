Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Not Sure' NeNe Will Attend Her Wedding Amid 'Issues' With RHOA

Getty

Cynthia Bailey revealed she extended a wedding invitation to NeNe Leakes, but has yet to receive an RSVP.

Chatting about her upcoming nuptials to Fox sportscaster, Mike Hill, with Page Six, the reality star, 53, said she's not sure her former friend will show up for her big day amid the fallout from NeNe's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" exit.

"Honestly, with everything going on as far as her leaving the show, I wasn't sure how comfortable she'd be attending the wedding knowing she has issues [with Bravo]," Cynthia detailed. "You just never know what someone is going through, but she's still more than welcome to come."

Back in September, NeNe announced she would not be back for Season 13 of the Bravo series. Since then, she has claimed she was "forced out" and did not leave on her own terms. Whatever the case may be, Cynthia said NeNe was a driving force for the popularity of "RHOA."

"Regardless of where NeNe and I are in our relationship, she was good for the show," Cynthia told to the outlet. "I'm always going to give her her props for that, you can't take away all she's done for the Atlanta franchise."

Although NeNe may or may not be there to witness Cynthia say "I do," Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille, who turned in her peach after last season, are expected to help celebrate as bridesmaids.

And, according to Cynthia, they better follow the coronavirus precautions to keep the 250 confirmed guests safe during the extravaganza.

"Instead of focusing on the accessories in my hair or what kind of food we're going to have, Mike and I have been putting most of our wedding energy into COVID-19 protocols," Cynthia claimed. "And we ain't playin' around."

"If anyone doesn't adhere to the rules, then they're just going to be asked to leave," she explained. "We're taking this seriously, we want to protect ourselves and our guests."

The wine shop entrepreneur noted sanitizing stations, temperature checks and handwashing basins as part of their safety set up. She also said the venue will include indoor and outdoor seating.

"It's a huge space, so you can be as far away from people as you want while still feeling connected to the ceremony."

Acknowledging this isn't her first time at the wedding rodeo -- she married Peter Thomas in 2010 and they divorced in 2017 -- Cynthia said she is ready to walk down the aisle now more than ever.

"What's different is that I'm different," she explained. "I'm older, I'm 53 years old. I'm wiser. The only way to learn how to be a wife is to be one, and that was my first experience. I now know what I want and what I don't want in a relationship, in a marriage."

"For years, I said very publicly that I'd never get married again, but God had other plans. I met Mike Hill!"