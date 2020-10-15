Nikki Bella Says Dancing with Artem Chigvintsev on DWTS Was 'Uncomfortable' When She Was Engaged to John Cena

Getty

Nikki Bella is taking a look back at her experience dancing with Artem Chigvintsev on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017, before the pair would spark a romantic relationship.

During the latest episode of "The Bellas Podcast," the former WWE star, 36, recalled performing alongside Artem, 38, on Season 25 of the competition series, revealing the more intimate dances were "uncomfortable" as she was engaged to John Cena at the time.

"I remember the one thing that was awkward for me -- I don't know if you remember in some of [the] dance moves -- when their leg had to be in between your leg," Nikki told podcast guest Lisa Vanderpump. "I remember … it was the first time a man's leg, other than my fiancé's was in between mine and I was like, 'Whoa!' It was weird."

While Lisa, who was on Season 16 of "DWTS" back in 2013, said she grew "very close" to her partner Gleb Savchenko, Nikki admitted she didn't have any feelings of attraction toward Artem at the time.

"You definitely get an emotional bond with them because it is so scary … I've never been that nervous before," Nikki explained. "That's the crazy thing being with [Artem] now is there were none of those feelings at all."

Nikki and John Cena's rollercoaster of a relationship, which lasted six years, ended for good in summer 2018, just a few months after they broke off their engagement.

The "Total Bellas" star went on to date Artem nearly seven months later. The two went public with their relationship in March 2019 and announced their engagement that following January.

A few weeks later, Nikki revealed she was expecting. On July 31, Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child together, a son named Matteo.

