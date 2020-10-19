12 Celebrities Who've Used Dating Apps to Find Love

Getty

Celebrities are swiping right and left while looking for love, just like everyone else in the world!

Many stars choose to keep mum on their dating life, but quite a few admit to turning to dating apps on their quest to find a significant other. From Tinder to Bumble to the ultra exclusive Raya, celebs have been looking for love on all kinds of dating apps.

While you're most likely to come across a famous face on Raya (multiple celebs on this list have run into John Mayer), it's not totally unlikely to find a celeb elsewhere. Zac Efron says he has used Tinder -- but no one actually believed it was him!

Tiffany Haddish admits to having used dating apps before but definitely isn't the biggest fan of the concept.

"Online dating — man, I don't like it, because I feel like that's where I meet a lot of creeps. Dudes that have a really nice picture and you're like, 'Oh I can't wait to meet him,' and then you go to the Starbucks to meet him and you're like, 'Oh my God, he is a booger wolf... His breath smells like he's been eating for eggs for days. His beard is ashy! He got an ashy beard,'" Tiffany said on "The Tonight Show."

Amy Schumer has had major success on dating apps, meeting her ex Ben Hanisch on Tinder despite some of her questionable profile photos.

"In my main profile picture, I was wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap with no makeup. It was a selfie and I made a gross face, looking as though I were dying, because I was hiking, so I was. I also put up a picture of Sophia from 'The Golden GIrls,' Claire Danes making her cry face on 'Homeland,' and one more normal photo where I was smiling and wearing a sweatshirt," she wrote in "The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo."

Noah Centineo says he's been on numerous dating apps including the celebrity-filled app Raya but doesn't use them too much anymore.

"I used Raya for a little while, but I deactivated it. It's just, for me, I'd rather meet people doing things that I enjoy doing, because then we already have similarities between us. It's like, if I go to a yoga class, and someone is in that yoga class and I think she's cute, we already are off to a great start because we both like yoga," Noah told Entertainment Tonight.

Lucy Hale says she uses dating apps, including the super exclusive Raya, and once even came across another famous face - John Mayer!

"I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me," Lucy told Cosmopolitan.

Lizzo admits she too checked out Raya and came across John Mayer! Things didn't work out for them either.

"I tried to match with John Mayer — it didn't work," Lizzo said on "Busy Tonight," adding, "My dancer wanted to have a hoe phase, so I decided to join her, and I went on one of the, you know, lower-echelon dating apps. No shade, but you don't have to get confirmed… So I hopped on it and I had a hoe phase for like a week and it was really fun."

6. David Dobrik

David Dobrik is in the online dating game and says that he exclusively uses Bumble when trying to make a match.

"If we're talking dating apps, I'm only talking Bumble. Bumble is my go-to. So let's leave it at that... Dating apps, it's a lot to get used to, because you've got to be clever, you know?" David told Clevver News.

Zac Efron says he tried using Tinder but it didn't go so well because no one believed it was actually him!

"Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought [my profile] was fake," Zac told The Times.

Demi Lovato said she was on dating apps "for a while" before meeting Max Ehrich. In her documentary "Simply Complicated" Demi elaborated that she was looking for a special man or woman.

"I am on the dating app with both guys and girls. I am open to human connection, so whether that's through a male or a female, it doesn't matter to me," Demi revealed in the documentary.

She has recently split from Max.

At one point, Khloe Kardashian says she had an OkCupid profile that her best friend Malika helped her set up.

"I've never done online dating before, but just for s**t's and giggles, Malika and I decided to fill one out. It was actually really fun to do, LOL!" Khloe wrote on her old website KhloeWithAK.

Austin Mahone tested out Raya but, unfortunately, he wasn't a huge fan of the app.

"I made an account and I had it for, like, a couple days and I was like, 'Nah, I'm not feeling this let me just take it off,'" he told Access.

Kiernan Shipka is a big fan of dating apps and says she's definitely used Raya before.

"Of course. Raya for life. Love it. God bless Raya," she told Stylist.

Rebel Wilson has said that she turns to Raya when she's single and revealed that some of her co-stars have used it too!

"I've been on it a few years, but I'm only active for a week or two. When you're seeing somebody, you're not on it. It's only for the times in between when you're very much single. And just looking for who's out there. But I think it's a really good tool and a lot of the 'Pitch Perfect' girls are on it, and a lot of my girlfriends in the industry are on it," Rebel told People.