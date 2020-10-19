Kim Kardashian Says She Earns Way More Money From Instagram Than KUWTK

Netflix

"Realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" may be ending next year, but thanks to social media, Kim Kardashian's finances will unlikely be taking a big hit.

On the Season 3 premiere of Netflix's "My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," which is set to debut on Wednesday, Kim revealed she can earn more money on Instagram than from an entire season of "KUWTK."

"We would not be who we are today without 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and that's why we continue to share our lives," Kim told David Letterman in the interview, per BuzzFeed News. "Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season."

Back in 2017, TMZ reported that Kim and her family signed a five-season deal with E! for a $150 million, with 50 to 60 percent being split between Kim, Kourtney and Khloe and momager Kris Jenner earning a 10 percent cut.

Meanwhile, during her conversation with Letterman, Kim was also asked about working with President Donald Trump on prison reform and her visit to the White House back in 2018. Despite Letterman's several attempts, Kim didn't speak ill of Trump, choosing to instead bring up Alice Marie Johnson's prison release and focusing on her work with prison reform.

"Your good work is overwhelming," Letterman said, per The Daily Beast. "It's a positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behavior by the president."

While Kim didn't react to Letterman's comment about Trump's "unacceptable behavior," she noted that she's "extremely grateful" for her partnership with the administration over criminal justice reform and hopes to continue her work.

"Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies," Kim said.

It should be noted the interview took place before the coronavirus pandemic and before Kim's husband Kanye West announced he was running for president.

