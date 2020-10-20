Demi Lovato Says She's Contacted Aliens, Encourages Fans to Try

Instagram

Demi Lovato revealed she has recently explored the subject of extraterrestrial life.

The pop singer, who recently split from actor Max Ehrich, shared an Instagram post about a trip to the desert with friends and "one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subject of UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilization," aka Dr. Steven Greer, according to his IG account.

Alongside clips of an unidentified object flying through the sky on her own Instagram, Demi revealed how her newfound interest has helped her find calm.

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," she wrote.

She then encouraged fans to help bring awareness to the controversial issue.

"If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet."

She added, "This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately."

While she didn't divulge any details of her close encounter, the "Commander in Chief" singer prompted followers to give it a try themselves and "connect to life form beyond our planet" with the help of an app.