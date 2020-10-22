Elton John Gets His Own Barbie: 'I Hope She Inspires Fans Everywhere'

David Furnish/Mattel

The limited-edition doll commemorates the 45th anniversary of Elton's 1975 Dodgers Stadium concerts.

Elton John is being honored by the one and only Barbie.

Th legendary singer/songwriter has teamed up with toy giant Mattel to commemorate the 45th anniversary of his legendary 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium, which broke the record for the largest single artist concert at the time.

"Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor," the "Tiny Dancer" hitmaker said in a statement. "I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

Mattel's own statement read, "The Elton John Barbie doll honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer."

The 12-inch figure features a purple bowler hat on top of permed blonde locks, rainbow platform boots, flared jeans with Elton's initials, a star-patterned bomber jacket and sparkly pink glasses.

Elton's iconic Dodgers' outfit from the 1975 concerts was highlighted during the 2019 biopic "Rocketman" and is represented on the doll's collectible box. The October concerts attracting more than 100,000 people with Elton being the first performer to play in the venue since The Beatles nine years prior.

The Elton John Barbie comes with a certificate of authenticity and retails for $50 at Walmart.com.