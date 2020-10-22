Rob Kardashian Makes Rare KUWTK Appearance For Kim's 40th Birthday Special

E!

The family also threw Kim an epic surprise party, during which Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall recreated a dance number from Kim's 10th birthday.

The Kardashian-Jenner family wanted to make sure Kim's birthday was extra special despite the pandemic, and even Rob Kardashian came out to the filmed celebration.

At one point, Rob asked Kim if she remembers when she and Kanye were often called by their celebrity couple name: Kimye.

"We're definitely Kimye," Kim replied.

Kris, for her part, became emotional as the group watched a montage of Kim and Kanye's romance.

"Kim, you've always had a pretty charmed life, but I've really been fortunate to watch you blossom and grow really from the moment that Kanye came into your life," she said. "And I'm just so grateful for the beautiful family that you guys have together."

After watching some of the best moments of her time on television alongside her family, Kim said, "It is so much fun just to look back and see all of the fun times that we had together. This viewing party is so, so special."

Unbeknownst to Kim, the celebration didn't stop there. Since the KKW Beauty founder wasn't able to have the big birthday blowout she wanted, the family planned a surprise party, in which they recreated some of Kim's birthday celebrations of years past and shared home videos documented by the late Robert Kardashian.

One of these recreations included a hilarious rendition of a choreographed dance Kourtney and Khloe performed at Kim's 10th birthday. Although Kylie and Kendall weren't alive at the time, the two sisters joined their elder siblings for the dance number, rocking black leotards and bow-ties. And Kim absolutely loved it.

"Oh my god. I was genuinely in such shock," Kim said of the performance. "I think my 10th birthday party so far has been my most fun birthday party of my whole life. I just remember everyone had the best time."

"Just everyone doing the dance...it was really cute and much appreciated," she added.

