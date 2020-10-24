Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti Reunite with Laguna Beach Costars 14 Years Later

Getty

The group even played a revealing game of Never Have I Ever.

14 years after their MTV series "Laguna Beach" ended its run, the show's stars made good on their promise to reunite if enough fans registered to vote on Friday.

As part of a successful initiative with HeadCount's #GoodToVote campaign, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, Lo Bosworth, Morgan Smith, Dieter Schmitz, Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller, Talan Torriero, Morgan Olsen and Loren Polster all met up on Zoom for a long overdue reunion.

While they were only trying to get 500 people registered, it was revealed during the chat that the final number was 20 times their goal.

During the 30+ minute chat, Kristin opened up about how the editors and producers played up her feud with LC by faking one particularly nasty interaction.

"There was one time they had me walking down the street, and they had a producer on the other side of the street, and they were like, 'Just look at her,' and she's like giving me dirty faces, and so I was like 'Oh my God, look at her!'" Cavallari recalled. "And of course they made it look like I was looking at Lauren... We had no idea what was going on."

Now, she added, "we get it," and they understand "how reality TV works," but that wasn't the case when they were just getting started in the business. "It would be totally different now," she continued, "that's what made it what it was."

The gang's infamous trip to Cabo -- during which a drunk Colletti told Cavallari she looked like "real good slut" -- was also a topic of conversation.

Colletti said the episode came up once when he was with his grandmother, with Stephen apologizing to her for the language he used on screen. "I remember she just said to me, 'I think she kind of deserved it,'" claimed Colletti. "I was like, 'Whoa, Grandma, no one deserves that. No one deserves that!'"

"There were some moments where I had to give a heads up to the family and let them know I wasn't my best shape," he added, as the group reacted to his story.

Conrad, meanwhile, had a "very clear memory" from that trip as well -- one that didn't make it on air.

"Stephen getting so drunk that he tried to go jump into a fountain," she continued. "There was, like, a sound guy chasing you, trying to get the mic off you before you make it. I don't know if we saved the mic."