Twitter Reacts as Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison: 'Stay Hard Aunt Becky'

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"Perhaps her daughters can learn how to row while she's away."

Lori Loughlin began her two-month prison sentence on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal and social media had a field day.

The actress, 56, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California.

"Guuuurrrrlllll could it get any stranger?  Aunt Becky just reported to jail!" shared one Twitter user, referencing Loughlin's "Full House" character, as another posted, "Dang, Aunt Becky is goin to jail... Uncle Jesse must be pissed."

One of the scams included paying $500,000 to pass Olivia Jade and Bella off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.

"She’ll be separated from her family for the holidays, instead of starring in Hallmark Christmas movies. Perhaps her daughters can learn how to row while she's away," shared a sassy social media fan.

During her August court appearance, Loughlin agreed to the prison sentence and to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was slapped with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

While many critics claimed the sentence was too lenient -- "Aunt Becky goes to camp", "Why not just give her no time? Same thing!" -- Loughlin did have some support ahead of her prison stint, as one fan posted, "love you @loriloughlin !!!!!! Be safe in there ❤️"

Keep reading for more reactions to Loughlin's prison debut:

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.