Twitter Reacts as Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison: 'Stay Hard Aunt Becky'

Getty

"Perhaps her daughters can learn how to row while she's away."

Lori Loughlin began her two-month prison sentence on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal and social media had a field day.

The actress, 56, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California.

Lori Loughlin now in this Dublin California prison for two months for her role in the college admissions scandal. She’ll be separated from her family for the holidays, instead of starring in Hallmark Christmas movies. Perhaps her daughters can learn how to row while she’s away. pic.twitter.com/EpzFl6pFgP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 30, 2020 @MikeSington

"Guuuurrrrlllll could it get any stranger? Aunt Becky just reported to jail!" shared one Twitter user, referencing Loughlin's "Full House" character, as another posted, "Dang, Aunt Becky is goin to jail... Uncle Jesse must be pissed."

One of the scams included paying $500,000 to pass Olivia Jade and Bella off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.

"She’ll be separated from her family for the holidays, instead of starring in Hallmark Christmas movies. Perhaps her daughters can learn how to row while she's away," shared a sassy social media fan.

Dang, Aunt Becky is goin to jail... Uncle Jesse must be pissed.. pic.twitter.com/1Y4UiYaJME — RayRoc 🤘 (@rayroc421) October 30, 2020 @rayroc421

love you @loriloughlin !!!!!! Be safe in there ❤️ — Ashton Doyle (@ashtonvdoyle) October 30, 2020 @ashtonvdoyle

During her August court appearance, Loughlin agreed to the prison sentence and to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was slapped with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

While many critics claimed the sentence was too lenient -- "Aunt Becky goes to camp", "Why not just give her no time? Same thing!" -- Loughlin did have some support ahead of her prison stint, as one fan posted, "love you @loriloughlin !!!!!! Be safe in there ❤️"

Keep reading for more reactions to Loughlin's prison debut:

Behind Bars with Aunt Becky: The Lori Loughlin Story — OneOfRonniesNieces (@RevShepdaughter) October 30, 2020 @RevShepdaughter

Aunt Becky about to be hard AF after this stint https://t.co/V2ZCEzKsHc — Apuorro (@Apuorro1) October 30, 2020 @Apuorro1

Guuuurrrrlllll could it get any stranger?

Aunt Becky just reported to jail! #ThisYearIsAMessyBitch #FullHousetoJailHouse — The40ishDiva (@VivaLDiva) October 30, 2020 @VivaLDiva

Aunt Becky goes to camp. https://t.co/5WGOKN7j70 — I See You, I Hear You (@CalifNewsworthy) October 30, 2020 @CalifNewsworthy

AUNT BECKY

IS

CAGED HEAT — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) October 30, 2020 @jonmunce

Lori Loughlin reports to prison to start 2-month sentence in college admissions scandal https://t.co/VLiY9UUjyd via @YahooEnt As usual celebrities get away with it! Why not just give her no time? Same thing! Average joe would get life. Bullcrap! — Kmuse (@Kmuse19) October 30, 2020 @Kmuse19

thinking of lori loughlin in prison makes me laugh every single time — danni (@Danny_pacellla) October 30, 2020 @Danny_pacellla

AP reporting that Lori Loughlin has reported to prison in California for a two month sentence stemming from college admissions bribery conviction.



She will not seek early release based on concerns over COVID.



I still doubt she'll serve that full sentence. — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) October 30, 2020 @ellie_bufkin