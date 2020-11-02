'Father' Brings Lawyer to Baby Shower to Prove It Isn't His

Reddit

The viral video plays out like a telenovela — causing some to wonder if the whole thing was a set-up.

Scripted or no — this Spanish language drama had social media glued to computer screens on Monday morning.

The video, shot in Bolivia and posted on Reddit, showed the moment the father announced at a baby shower that he was, in fact, not.

With his heavily-pregnant partner smiling in anticipation of a surprise, the husband announces to the intrigued family and friends that his mystery guest is... his lawyer.

Producing receipts, he confirms what everyone there already knows: they are expecting a boy. But there's an additional "small detail": "It says that you're six months pregnant, not four."

The wife's face drops, as she likely knows where this is going — she quietly pleads for them to discuss it in private; her father sitting beside her demands an explanation.

... Y yo buscando horas qué ver en Netflix y me encuentro con esta PUTA MARAVILLA 😍 pic.twitter.com/klgmokS5iq — Elán (@_elan_) November 1, 2020 @_elan_

The husband obliges him, claiming that his wife has been cheating on him for the past three years of their relationship.

But the drama doesn't end there: the "real" father of the unborn is one of his friends — sitting right behind him.

The lawyer then produces a video of the two supposed adulterers dressed in nothing but towels, and chaos erupts.

"Don't leave — this party is for them and not me. I'll leave it there," the betrayed husband announces before dropping the mic.

His sheepish ex-friend meanwhile is hounded out of the party, and has a cake smashed over his head for good measure.

While the vast majority online drank the drama up, some were skeptical, specifically of the flawless camera work.