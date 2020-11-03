Justin Timberlake Surprises Pennsylvania Phone Bank Volunteers On Zoom Call

Instagram

"You guys are the real rock stars. So thank you so much."

Justin Timberlake showed his appreciation for those working behind the scenes to get people to vote this Election Day.

On Monday, the pop singer and actor, 39, surprised a group of volunteers at a voting phone bank in Pennsylvania by popping up on their video chat.

"ONE MORE DAY," he wrote alongside the heartwarming clip on his Instagram. "If you haven't already, please get out and #VOTE! Thank you to this amazing group of PA phone bankers and voters for letting me crash your zoom."

The moderator was about to begin the Zoom meeting when she noticed an attendee named "Justin Branch" had not turned on the camera. After politely asking "Justin Branch" to do so, the volunteers -- who were making calls to support Joe Biden's campaign -- collectively dropped their jaws when the "Can't Stop The Feeling!" hitmaker revealed himself.

One shocked fan even squealed, "JT in the house!"

"So, as you know, your city, your state is going to be huge in this election," Justin addressed the delighted group. "I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see. I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign. And I just wanted to come on and say how much I appreciate it, and you guys are the real rock stars. So, thank you so much."

After a few of the volunteers shared how they got involved with the phone bank, Timberlake went back to lavishing praise on the unsuspecting team.

"This is so inspiring to see young people like yourself get engaged like this," he said. "And you are not just as important but a special kind of important to the process of politics and democracy. Kudos to you."

Timberlake then went on to say "a couple obvious things" regarding his support for Biden and Kamala Harris.

"We need a country and a world that condemns racism and you see how the little things that are a part of this bigger system can hold back so many people and we need a president who is going to fight for those people," he explained. "Seeing how Joe has stood up against that and Joe has so much experience."

"And I think Kamala's, like, the coolest human on earth. She's just so real. She's all the things that I want to see in a leader. And just seeing them together and knowing what they can do for our country, I'm really fired up."

He ended the call by, once again, sharing his appreciation for the volunteers' hard work.

"Like I said, what you guys are doing right now, it really, really does make a difference. And I just wanted to come on for a minute and share with you that it means so much to me," he added. "I'm so excited for what's ahead. We gotta keep it going."