Hollywood Reacts to Trump Supporters Shouting 'Stop the Vote' and 'Count That Vote' in Different States

Getty

"I am watching trumpers chanting 'FOX NEWS SUCKS' and this is the first soul cleansing true belly laugh I have had since 2016."

Some of Donald Trump's supporters appeared to be touting different messages on Wednesday night -- and Hollywood didn't hesitate to note the irony, describing the contrast as "exquisitely idiotic."

It all began when a large crowd of Trump supporters, many of which were carrying guns, gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Arizona after Fox News called the state for Joe Biden before anyone else.

As shown in viral videos, the group chanted "count that vote!" as people were doing just that inside the office.

However, a few hours earlier, hundreds of Trump voters congregated outside the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, and preached a contrasting view -- shouting "stop that vote!"

Celebrities took to social media to point out the mixed messaging, coming from two different groups of Trump supporters.

"Nothing more to say," said Josh Gad, sharing a video of the protests. "Oh my god this is.....embarrassing," wrote Tyler Oakley.

While Judd Apatow called the opposing messages "2020 in a nutshell," Mark Ruffalo said, "this is what Autocracy looks like!"

"Absolutely idiotic," added Aisha Tyler.

On a lighter note, stars appeared to notice the similarities between the chaos and an episode in the HBO political satire, "Veep." Tweeted out show writer Alexis Wilkinson, "We wrote this on @VeepHBO ...and they just...tweeted it out..."

Celebrities also got a kick out of seeing various Trump supporters in Arizona slamming Fox News during their protest.

"I am watching trumpers chanting 'FOX NEWS SUCKS' and this is the first soul cleansing true belly laugh I have had since 2016," wrote actress Leslie Grossman.

See how celebrities reacted to the conflicting protests in the tweets, below.

It makes me shudder to think what would happen. Two totally different America’s https://t.co/JpqVpN9WXy — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2020 @MarkRuffalo

I am watching trumpers chanting "FOX NEWS SUCKS" and this is the first soul cleansing true belly laugh I have had since 2016 — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) November 5, 2020 @MissLeslieG

Trump supporters chanting Fox News Sucks is just... https://t.co/EAYjtApxl7 — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) November 5, 2020 @CathyYan