Joe Biden Elected 46th President of the United States: Hollywood Reacts

POTUS may be fighting it, but there's a new President-elect.

Cue the "You're fired" jokes because Donald Trump is outta here.

After a presidential race set against the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic and protests against systemic racism and police brutality, the American public turned on POTUS and voted for Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

As Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to hold the position.

The call took a bit longer than anyone's nerves were ready for, as an extremely close race led to the decision coming down to a few key states -- all while Trump claimed Democrats were "stealing" the election and filed lawsuits demanding votes stopped being counted in swing areas. He even declared an early victory on Tuesday, as much of the votes had yet to be tabulated, before claiming wins in states that were far from decided.

To say Hollywood was elated by the news would be an understatement, as almost all of them have been counting down the days to November 3, 2020 since Trump was first voted into office back in 2016.

