Joe Biden Elected 46th President of the United States: Hollywood Reacts

POTUS may be fighting it, but there's a new President-elect.

Cue the "You're fired" jokes because Donald Trump is outta here.

After a presidential race set against the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic and protests against systemic racism and police brutality, the American public turned on POTUS and voted for Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020 @JoeBiden

As Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to hold the position.

The call took a bit longer than anyone's nerves were ready for, as an extremely close race led to the decision coming down to a few key states -- all while Trump claimed Democrats were "stealing" the election and filed lawsuits demanding votes stopped being counted in swing areas. He even declared an early victory on Tuesday, as much of the votes had yet to be tabulated, before claiming wins in states that were far from decided.

To say Hollywood was elated by the news would be an understatement, as almost all of them have been counting down the days to November 3, 2020 since Trump was first voted into office back in 2016.

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020 @HillaryClinton

I want to thank progressive grassroots organizations for their extraordinary efforts in helping to make Biden's victory possible. Together, you built widespread support for Biden among young people, people of color and the working class. Congratulations. Let's keep going forward. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2020 @BernieSanders

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020 @AOC

Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ - one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship. 🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/k9oAPgvTfS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 7, 2020 @MeghanMcCain

Congratulations Mr. President elect Joe Biden, Ms. vice president select Kamala Harris. And most of all congratulations to America for returning to sanity. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 7, 2020 @perlmutations

Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020 @TaikaWaititi

To RBG, John Lewis and so many others, I hope we made you proud. #Election2020results — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) November 7, 2020 @ItsJoshPeck

Ding Dong the Witch is Dead! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 7, 2020 @FINALLEVEL

Fuck yeah Joe!!!! This is beautiful — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) November 7, 2020 @KidCudi

About to buy all of Pennsylvania a shot of tequila. — Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) November 7, 2020 @hichasestokes

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020 @Sethrogen

CNN just called it.

Joe Biden is President Elect.

‘This wretched, wretched presidency is coming to an end. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020 @StephenKing

The world is in the hands of someone civil and compassionate.

Now it’s time to clean up the environment, provide quality education and health services to all. We all have to do our part, but the groundwork is laid.

Now a little dance with my kids to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/xyWnaZrXqk — Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020 @shakira

Drinking champagne at 9:02 in the morning — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) November 7, 2020 @MissLeslieG

The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020 @kerrywashington

BETWEEN JUMPING ON MY BED & CRYING I COULDN’T

TWT‼️I HAVE WANTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT SINCE 2006🌟

MY DREAM HAS COME TRUE — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020 @cher

CNN JUST CALLED IT



JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS ARE THE NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!



Trump is nothing. Nothing at all. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 7, 2020 @kathygriffin

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020 @johnlegend

