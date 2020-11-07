Stars React to Kamala Harris' Historic VP Win: 'You Have Made Herstory'

"'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character."

Hollywood and beyond are celebrating Kamala Harris' historic win as the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be elected Vice President of the United States.

After Joe Biden and Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday morning, celebrities, public figures and more took to Twitter to share their excitement and joy over Harris' making herstory with her monumental win.

Actress Keke Palmer wrote, "I'm so inspired and truly astonished to look and see a black woman in this position. I say BLACK because representation MATTERS! In America I have searched over and over again as a black girl for people in positions of power that look like me!"

Mindy Kaling, who recently gave birth to her second child, tweeted, "Crying and holding my daughter, 'Look baby, she looks like us.'"

"Congratulations Madam Vice President! You have made herstory. America has been changed for the better. #DemocracyWins," Debra Messing tweeted, while Daniel Day Kim wrote, "History. Herstory. Ourstory. VP Elect #KamalaHarris"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who famously starred as a female VP on "Veep," wrote, "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris."

Lizzo shared a video on her Instagram, in which she became emotional over Biden and Harris win.

"I'm so excited to see a Black woman in the White House, a brown woman in the White House [and an] Indian-American woman in the White House," she said through tears.

Meanwhile, with Harris named as the Vice President-elect, her husband, Doug Emhoff, will become the nation's first Second Gentleman and the first Jewish man in the White House. Emhoff, a lawyer, shared a sweet photo of himself embracing his wife following the news.

"So proud of you," he wrote alongside the photo, above.

Josh Gad offered some comedic relief, writing, "Guys, it's Christmas morning. A Jew is replacing Karen Pence as Second Man."

Read on to see how Hollywood and beyond, including many Black and South Asian women, are reacting to the historic news of Harris becoming the Vice President-elect.

