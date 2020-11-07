Stars React to Kamala Harris' Historic VP Win: 'You Have Made Herstory'

Getty

"'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character."

Hollywood and beyond are celebrating Kamala Harris' historic win as the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to be elected Vice President of the United States.

After Joe Biden and Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday morning, celebrities, public figures and more took to Twitter to share their excitement and joy over Harris' making herstory with her monumental win.

Actress Keke Palmer wrote, "I'm so inspired and truly astonished to look and see a black woman in this position. I say BLACK because representation MATTERS! In America I have searched over and over again as a black girl for people in positions of power that look like me!"

Mindy Kaling, who recently gave birth to her second child, tweeted, "Crying and holding my daughter, 'Look baby, she looks like us.'"

"Congratulations Madam Vice President! You have made herstory. America has been changed for the better. #DemocracyWins," Debra Messing tweeted, while Daniel Day Kim wrote, "History. Herstory. Ourstory. VP Elect #KamalaHarris"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who famously starred as a female VP on "Veep," wrote, "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris."

Lizzo shared a video on her Instagram, in which she became emotional over Biden and Harris win.

"I'm so excited to see a Black woman in the White House, a brown woman in the White House [and an] Indian-American woman in the White House," she said through tears.

Meanwhile, with Harris named as the Vice President-elect, her husband, Doug Emhoff, will become the nation's first Second Gentleman and the first Jewish man in the White House. Emhoff, a lawyer, shared a sweet photo of himself embracing his wife following the news.

"So proud of you," he wrote alongside the photo, above.

Josh Gad offered some comedic relief, writing, "Guys, it's Christmas morning. A Jew is replacing Karen Pence as Second Man."

Read on to see how Hollywood and beyond, including many Black and South Asian women, are reacting to the historic news of Harris becoming the Vice President-elect.

I’m so inspired and truly astonished to look and see a black woman in this position. I say BLACK because representation MATTERS! In America I have searched over and over again as a black girl for people in positions of power that look like me! — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 7, 2020 @KekePalmer

Guys, it’s Christmas morning. A Jew is replacing Karen Pence as Second Man. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020 @joshgad

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020 @mindykaling

Congratulations Madam Vice President! You have made herstory.



America has been changed for the better. #DemocracyWins pic.twitter.com/sfEnGytoY2 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 7, 2020 @DebraMessing

Today and for years to come when you think of the Vice President of the USA, you’ll think of a BLACK WOMAN!!! That’s sooo beautiful 🤎 I can’t wait for my future daughter to see this printed in the books — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) November 7, 2020 @VictoriaMonet

There are so many people happy about @KamalaHarris!!! Celebration across generations, across pillars of the Black Community & the Indian American community: from young girls, to #TheDivineNine, #HBCUs, @HowardU, the Black Church. People are thrilled! #VPHarris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ZPH2wu6Vqy — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020 @VanJones68

A BLACK & SOUTH ASIAN WOMAN AS OUR VP! 🇺🇸



My niece asked if Kamala will bring curry to the WH. The most innocent question but there’s more to it.



A life she identifies with will be celebrated & respected in the White House.



As a South Asian woman, I’m inspired. We did it. — Nabela Noor (@Nabela) November 7, 2020 @Nabela

How exciting that young black girls will finally be able to see someone who looks like themselves as VP for the first time in history .. tuh !!! — TAYLA PARX (@TAYLAPARX) November 7, 2020 @TAYLAPARX

The daughter of an Indian immigrant woman is Vice President of the United States. I didn’t think that would happen in my life time. It’s a beautiful thing. — Neera -Vote Now- Tanden (@neeratanden) November 7, 2020 @neeratanden

Every time I see @KamalaHarris my heart leaps with joy not only because she has made history by being the first woman #usvicepresident but she is an inspirational black woman who will inspire girls across the world to aim high ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4IxaooQ2Ub — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) November 7, 2020 @FloellaBenjamin

The first woman...

The first Black...

The first AAPI...



Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/UoeqIKETMV — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 7, 2020 @shannonrwatts

Think of all the little girls in America and what this will mean to them. My granddaughters will grow up with a woman of color in the White House and not see it as at all remarkable. I love that this will be part of their “normal.” #MVP https://t.co/cSODvE79BE — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) November 7, 2020 @wendydavis

Look I know it’s complicated representation but there is a Black South Asian American woman in the White House and it’s so different from where we were on this day in 2016 that I am overwhelmed. https://t.co/rm0rUpOWal — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) November 6, 2020 @runwithskizzers

First Black female Vice President ever in history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 we love to see it 💙💙💙 Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 7, 2020 @theestallion

What’s getting lost in all of this is SHOUT OUT TO THE FIRST BLACK FEMALE VICE PRESIDENT @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/12Zm4HY5Kl — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 6, 2020 @The_A_Prentice

Don’t know about you folks, but I am inexplicably moved & emotional right now. And Kamala! Not just 1 but 3 firsts that fill me with more hope for us & for generations after us who get to grow up with her as VP. @KamalaHarris — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) November 6, 2020 @JMunozActor

Kamala Harris will be the highest ranking woman in american governmental official history. — Broderick Hunter (@BroderickHunter) November 6, 2020 @BroderickHunter

Can we also just take a moment to recognize HERSTORY being made with @KamalaHarris as the first WOMAN and WOMAN OF COLOR Vice President!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rofRwKJ2gz — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) November 7, 2020 @AnnaForFlorida

Kamala Harris shattered the ultimate glass ceiling — for all women: But Harris is more than a token to women, Black people and South Asian people. She is competent, reasoned, reasonable, intellectual and highly qualified. https://t.co/WVch6BiYye — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) November 7, 2020 @jilevin

When the Constitution was written in Philadelphia more than 220 years ago, the founding fathers couldn’t imagine that a Black woman would one day help govern this country.

Today, the city delivered the last votes that will reshape America’s imagination. https://t.co/m4g7NxXBKW — Errin Haines 🧼🧴😷🙏🏾 (@emarvelous) November 7, 2020 @emarvelous

