Eva Longoria Clarifies Remarks About Black Women Voters, Responds to Backlash

"Latina women were the real heroines here," said Longoria on MSNBC.

Eva Longoria has issued an apology after she was hit with backlash over controversial remarks she made about Black women voters.

Following an MSNBC interview on Sunday, the actress -- who was criticizing for praising Latina women voters while seemingly downplaying the votes of Black women following Joe Biden's win -- issued a statement on Twitter in which she clarified her comments.

"I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women," wrote Longoria, 45. "When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN."

She continued, "My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that. There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones."

"Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer," Longoria continued. "Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!"

Actress Kerry Washington later retweeted Longoria's statement and came to her defense.

"I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women," Washington tweeted. "Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels."

Longoria's apology comes in the wake of her comments she made while appearing on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber" on Sunday night.

"The women of color showed up in big ways," she said. "Of course you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate close to three to one."

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020 @MSNBC

