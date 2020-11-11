Jon Voight Calls on Americans to Fight Satanic Democrats, Brands Biden Election 'A Lie'

Twitter

"This is now our greatest fight since the Civil War."

It might seem like Mission Impossible -- but Jon Voight is not giving up on a second Donald Trump term.

The Oscar-winner posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday calling on his fellow Americans to fight the so-called Satanic left, branding Joe Biden's election "a lie" — and warning there will be a price to pay.

"My fellow Americans, I stand here with all that feel as I do: disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen," the 81-year-old began his dramatic delivery.

"As if we all don't know the truth. And when one tries to deceive, we know that one can't get away with it, there will be a price to pay."

He claimed that the "ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping towards the horror they will be in for," as promises being made by the left will never come to be.

"My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation."

"We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God and fight now for Trump's victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are. So let us not back down, let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on Earth."

The "Ali" star finishes by making up a quote by Muhammed Ali: "It is not over, till the last punch you have."

Twitter flagged the video: "This claim about election fraud is disputed". Indeed, claims about election fraud have been widely disputed by fact checkers and journalists across the country.

Angelina Jolie's father is among the few outspoken conservatives and supporters of Donald Trump in Hollywood; in a pinned video on his Twitter page, posted before the election, he brands Joe Biden as "evil", and begged God to "rid us of this horror."