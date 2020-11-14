Erykah Badu Tests Positive For Covid-19 in One Nostril, Negative in Other: 'What the Fack'

Getty

"Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them."

Erykah Badu had some concerns after a Covid-19 test came back with unusual results.

The Grammy winner, 49, took to her Twitter on Friday to reveal she had tested positive in one nostril and negative in another after she was given a rapid test ahead of a livestream broadcast.

No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive . Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is , Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020 @fatbellybella

"No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative," the "Tyrone" singer wrote. "Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh."

She even shared a screenshot of the official results.

As fans began an outpouring of love and support, wishing the entertainer a speedy recovery, Erykah responded, "I feel fine. Ain't s--t wrong wit the kid." When one follower asked what the doctors do in this situation, she shared, "They make you take a tie breaker. Lol real talk."

"I don't feel bad at all," she followed up in another post. "We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I'm Gucci. But thanks."

This is my third rapid test in 24 hours. SMH. It’s routine to take c19 test before a livestream broadcast for all band and crew. Earlier I took 2 and one was positive the other neg in separate nostrils ?? We need to investigate these tests further. I want my $ back . pic.twitter.com/AFIfX9Kg1q — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 13, 2020 @fatbellybella

Yet, Erykah was still confused how the results were coming in mixed, as she later wrote, "What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x after within 24 hours. Same test. We understand that they aren't 100% accurate but this is strange."

She was able to find a lighter side to the situation, though, after a fan appeared flabbergasted by the positive result in only one nostril.

"Like I've been snorting Covid," Erykah cheekily replied.

The day before, Elon Musk revealed he had confusing results from a test as well.

"Something extremely bogus is going on," the Tesla founder tweeted. "Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD."

Rapid COVID-19 tests, also known as antigen tests, have a high false-negative rate, where a person who is infected could show a negative result, according to the FDA. Although they are less accurate than the standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, they are cheaper and faster, per Healthline.