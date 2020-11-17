Everything George Clooney Revealed About Amal, Their Twins and His Near-Death Experience In GQ

Getty

Clooney thought "this was it" and he wouldn't see his kids again during his accident.

In his latest profile for GQ's Men of the Year issue, George Clooney shed some light on his family life with wife Amal Clooney and their two children -- one of whom even interrupted the interview to show off his Italian-speaking skills.

The actor explained his family has been pretty locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, as his age and son Alexander's asthma puts them at risk.

"I cut my own hair and I cut my kids' hair and I'm mopping it and vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day," he told the publication of their time in quarantine. "I feel like my mother in 1964. You know, I understand why she burned her bra. It kills me that I can't go see Bono, can't go see U2 in concert right now. But, you know, there's a lot worse things in the world. People are dealing with a lot bigger problems."

Among those people was Amal, who Clooney explained was "in the middle of sort of standing up against the British government deciding that they're gonna break international law," while he did a magazine interview in the other room. In September, she quit as the UK's special envoy on media freedom over Brexit plans.

Speaking about their relationship, Clooney said "everything changed" when he met his now-wife in 2013. He told the publication he thought he'd never remarry or have children and felt he was "doing well" with just his work and "great friends."

"I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal," he explained. "And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.' I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed..."

The pair welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017.

"For 36 years, I was the guy that if some kid popped up and started crying, I'd be like, 'Are you f--king kidding me?'" he told GQ. "And now suddenly I'm the guy with the kid, you know?"

A little over a year after he became a father, Clooney was in a scary accident in Italy after he slammed into a car while riding on a scooter.

"I launched. I go head over heels. But I landed on my hands and knees. If you did it 100 times, maybe once you land on your hands and knees, and any other version you land, you're toast. It knocked me out of my shoes," he recalled.

"Although my kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn't gonna see them again,'" he said of what was going through his mind during the crash.

What stands out the most, looking back, however, was seeing how everyone else around him reacted to the accident.

"I was on the ground. I was really screaming. Like, really screaming," he said. "I remember everybody got out of their cars, they stopped in the middle of the street, and all these people came and stood over me and just pulled out their phones and started taking video."