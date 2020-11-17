Jim Edmond's Daughter Hayley Accuses Meghan King of Coronavirus Exposure

Instagram

Hayley accused the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star of putting her family at risk.

Jim Edmond's daughter Hayley had some choice words for her former stepmother, Meghan King, after the "Real Housewives of Orange County" vet tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, a day after Meghan revealed she was self-isolating with COVID, Hayley accused her of endangering the Edmond family by allegedly exposing them to the virus.

"I have a question for you," Hayley wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm glad you can quarantine easily by yourself after exposing me, my dad, Kortnie, our nanny, [Hayley's siblings] Landon, Sutton, and their home, brother and stepfather (oh and your own kids) But if you knew you were exposed on Tuesday what is your reasoning for insisting on taking Hayes to his soccer game and coming to our house on Saturday????"

According to Jim's reps, per US Weekly, Meghan was irresponsible for partying in St. Louis and Miami allegedly with large crowds recently. A source also told TMZ that Meghan came to Jim's home after being exposed and was "hugging and kissing the kids" -- the estranged couple, who split in 2019, share daughter Aspen, 3, and 2-year-old twin boys Hayes and Hart. The source then accused Meghan of lying about the timing of her exposure to appear as if "her reckless partying has nothing to do with her positive COVID diagnosis."

Meghan responded to the claims by telling Us Weekly, "I will not comment on ridiculous blasphemy by others. I am focused on my health and encourage everyone to stay safe."

Meanwhile, during Meghan's Instagram Story about her diagnosis, she also revealed that an "awesome preschool community" had donated clothes to her children because they "only arrived with the clothes on their backs" when they were dropped off at her parents' house while she quarantines for 10 days.

Hayley took offense with this news as well, posting on her IG, "Don't worry as long as you have clothing donations … because the kids are definitely in desperate need of that as opposed to families who cannot even afford to put clothes on their kids backs."

TooFab has contacted reps for Meghan King.

This isn't the first time Hayley has spoken out against Meghan.

After Meghan accused Jim of cheating on her with a nanny in 2019, which Jim denied, Hayley told Us Weekly, "The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore."