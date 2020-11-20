Edward Norton's Trump Analysis Involves Nixon, Poker Metaphors & 10-Ply Toilet Paper

Getty

"Call. His. Bluff."

Edward Norton didn't mince words, or poker metaphors, when he came hard for Donald Trump on Friday morning.

In an epic Twitter thread, the "Rounders" actor called out the President for not conceding to Joe Biden and attempting to reverse election results, claiming Trump was holding on to the White House to evade impending legal troubles.

"I'm no political pundit but I grew up w a dad who was a federal prosecutor & he taught me a lot & I've also sat a fair amount of poker w serious players & I'll say this: I do not think Trump is trying to 'make his base happy' or 'laying the groundwork for his own network' or that 'chaos is what he loves,'" the 51-year-old star began.

"The core of it is that he knows he's in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy & this defines his every action. We're seeing 1) a tactical delay of the transition to buy time for coverup & evidence suppression 2) above all, a desperate endgame which is to create enough chaos & anxiety about peaceful transfer of power, & fear of irreparable damage to the system, that he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding."

"But he doesn't have the cards. His bluff after 'the flop' has been called in court..."

Norton, who has been known to partake in several celebrity poker tournaments, went all in with his card game comparisons before insulting the former reality star, calling him "a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying."

He added, "But his contemptible, treasonous, seditious assault on the stability of our political compact isn't about 2024, personal enrichment or anything else other than trying to use chaos and threat to the foundation of the system as leverage to trade for a safe exit."

"Call. His. Bluff."

Norton ended his lengthy message with a vote of confidence for democracy and a parting jab at Trump.

"Faith in the strength of our sacred institutions and founding principles is severely stretched...but they will hold. They will. He's leaving, gracelessly and in infamy. But if we trade for it, give him some brokered settlement, we'll be vulnerable to his return. We can't flinch."

Twitter lit up with retweets, as Norton quickly began trending for his verbose take down of Trump.

Keeping reading for the social media comments, below.

