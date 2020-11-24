43 Car Pileup Due To Heavy Fog Engulfs Highway in Flames

Twitter

A 34-ton tanker carrying highly flammable methanol was involved in the crash.

At least three people have died in a massive pileup on a Chinese highway on Tuesday.

In the province of Shaanxi, 43 vehicles crashed into each other due to heavy fog on the Baotou–Maoming Expressway early in the morning, according to Frontline.

Multiple videos captured by motorists showed the horrifying wreckage, as fire and smoke engulfed the highway.

Over ten cars caught fire, trapping the occupants inside. Emergency efforts, including 16 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters, continued after the blaze was "brought under control" almost two hours after it ignited, per CCTV.

While a tanker carrying 34 tons of highly flammable methanol was involved, authorities say it did not catch fire.

A witness noted the weather conditions.

"There was ice on the road surface, and a car at the front probably didn't brake in time and rear-ended another car," the motorist said, according to South China Morning Post. "The fire was quite big, but it's been put out."

An investigation is underway.

Watch videos of the aftermath, below.

Three traffic accidents occurred on the Baomao Expressway in #Shaanxi Province on Tuesday; 43 vehicles were damaged at the scene. The accident has so far caused three deaths and six injuries. An investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/vArjerj1ST — Frontline (@Frontlinestory) November 24, 2020 @Frontlinestory

MASSIVE FIRE #China: At 7 o'clock in the morning on November 24, Tongchuan, Shaanxi. On the section of Guanzhuanggou Bridge on Baomao Expressway, more than 40 vehicles collided in a traffic accident. The accident caused more than 10 vehicles to catch fire and many people died. pic.twitter.com/eCK2POjqdw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 24, 2020 @TheInsiderPaper

7am Nov 24, an #accident occurred at the Guanzhuanggou Bridge section of Baomao Expressway in Tongchuan, Shaanxi. More than 40 vehicles collided (1 was a 34-ton methanol tanker), multiple vehicles caught fire and many people were trapped. #QOD #Collapse/#Fire/#Explosion #China pic.twitter.com/Cw3khsP3Kj — The Xing Tian 刑天 (@TheXingtian) November 24, 2020 @TheXingtian