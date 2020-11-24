Amber Riley Cracks Up, Saying 'That's My Husband' as She Shows Off Engagement Ring

Instagram

The "Glee" alum shared the adorable video on Instagram where she commented repeatedly on fiancé Desean Black's "fine ass" and giggled uncontrollably.

There's almost nothing like that joyous feeling that takes over your body when you get engaged, and Amber Riley was clearly feeling it as she shared her big news with the world.

A month after revealing that she was dating Desean Black, the "Glee" alum made their engagement Instagram official with a hilarious video that not only showed off her new bling, but also her fiancé's "fine ass."

The actress could not control her giggling as she first showed off her new engagement finger before getting Black's attention while they were walking down a hall, only to say, "That's my husband."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As he laughed her off, she added (repeatedly), "With that fine ass." Finally, she turned the camera to her own laughing face before quickly bringing up her hand again to show off the symbol of her clear love and excitement to be starting this next chapter of her life.

"There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind," Riley captioned her post, which started off with a much sweeter picture of the couple together, in a much more sincere tone than the accompanying video.

"My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this," she continued. "I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black."

Black shared the same image, which shows Riley smiling as she gazes into his eyes, with a beautiful message of his own.

"Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing," he captioned his post. "Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one."

"Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring 💍 on it," he continued. "I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black 😍."

In her post in October, Riley revealed that the two first started talking after she hit him up directly on Instagram. We love that she saw something she wanted and had the nerve to just go for it.

Based on their interaction in just this briefest of videos, the pair already share a playful chemistry and know how to have fun together. Congratulations to the both of them!

Got a story or tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.