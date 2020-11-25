Luckiest Man on Earth Survives 15ft Fall With Pouncing Tiger on Top of Him

Twitter

He Sherely Kahn't have survived that?

Incredible video from India has captured the moment a man was knocked off a 15ft precipice by charging tiger... and walked away.

The attack occurred on the outskirts of Tezpur town on Tuesday, after the wild Royal Bengal strayed out of the nearby Assam forest.

The amazing footage shows terrified locals fleeing for their lives through the trees, as the fully grown adult cat races after them.

The predator locks its sights on one villager and pounces — throwing them both off the edge and into a 15ft pit below.

Bengal tigers, which can weigh over 700lbs and measure almost 11ft long, and move at speeds of 40mph — and this one seemed to click all three boxes — typically kill their prey by clamping their jaws down on the throats of their victims, before dragging them off to eat... which the helpless man was undoubtedly waiting for.

But the death blow never comes; as quickly as it emerged, the tiger gets back up and scrambles back up the embankment before vanishing into the forest.

The man meanwhile gets up, dusts himself off, and walks away.

According to forest officials, three people have already been injured by the tiger's attacks; They believe the animal may have strayed out of Kaziranga National Park or Nameri National Park and Forest Reserve, the New Indian Express reported.

Kaziranga Field Director P Sivakuma told the publication that a team of veterinarians and two supporting teams rushed to the site to try to contain the situation; while they had tranquilizer darts at the ready, it is not as simple as just shooting it.

"We will take a call on the nature of the operation after assessing the field conditions. A tranquilizing team is there. If needed, we will tranquilize it or drive it away,' he said.

"If it is confined to a building, it is easy to tranquilize. But if it is in an open field, it becomes difficult. After a shot of dart, the animal might run away and cause further damage."

While India's tiger population has bounced back from dangerously low levels in the last decade caused by poaching and deforestation, it remains an endangered species with fewer than 3,400 individuals left in the wild