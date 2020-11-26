Matthew Perry Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Getty

Matthew Perry, 51, is finally ready to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

According to PEOPLE, the Friends star "decided to get engaged."

"Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” he said of his new fiancée.

The 29-year-old literary manager began dating the actor in 2018 and confirmed their relationship with a sweet Valentine's Day tribute earlier this year.

"Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer," she joked shortly after Perry joined the photo-sharing platform.