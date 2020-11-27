Kristin Cavallari Plays F, Marry, Kill with Hills Costars, Avoids LC Question During Boozy Q&A

Instagram

"I'm gonna be in trouble tomorrow, I'm sorry ... I don't apologize to anybody."

In vino veritas, right?

The truth came out during a wine-filled Instagram Live Q&A with Kristin Cavallari and BFF Justin Anderson on Thanksgiving night.

Anderson took over Cavallari's Stories after dinner -- and more than a few glasses of vino -- on Thursday, and posed some juicy questions for his reality TV star friend.

As Kristin kept refilling their glasses, she was asked to reveal the best kisser in her romantic history. She whispered "Stephen" to the camera, referring to "Laguna Beach" costar Stephen Colletti. Justin even tagged Colletti in the Story, as he added, "She, honest to god, always said Stephen's the best kisser."

When asked to play F--k, Marry, Kill with Stephen, Body Jenner and Justin Bobby, Kristin didn't hesitate with her answer.

"I would marry Stephen, I would f--k Brody and I'd probably kill Justin Bobby," she answered. "No hard feelings! Probably because I haven't talked to him since The Hills."

She was a little less loose-lipped when another follower asked, "Who would you rather be stuck in a room with, LC or Kelly?"

LC, of course, would be former reality TV foe Lauren Conrad -- while Kelly would be Kelly Henderson, the former BFF who Kristin fell out with following rumors of an affair with Jay Cutler. Kelly denied the rumors and Kristin never believed them, but thought Henderson could have done more to shut down the speculation.

Instead of answering, Cavallari took a sip of her drink and moved onto the next question.

There was another Q about Cavallari possibly dating comedian Jeff Dye, which she also sidestepped, before later claiming she was "Accepting applications" for men in her life.

"I'm gonna be in trouble tomorrow, I'm sorry," a tipsy Kristen said at the end of the session. "I don't apologize to anybody. I never have and I never will. I'm not f—king sorry."