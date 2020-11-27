Top 10 Best Selling Christmas Albums Of All Time

Getty

When it comes to Christmas albums, the classics top the charts

The holiday season is right around the corner and the album charts are about to be full of Christmas releases from your favorite musicians.

In fact, it seems like almost every artist you can think of has released their own holiday song or album at some point! From John Legend to Kelly Clarkson to the Christmas queen Mariah Carey, so many musicians have shared the holiday spirit through music.

While these Christmas albums may be played everywhere you turn and have racked up tons of streams, only a few artists have been lucky enough to sell millions of copies. Billboard tallied up the sales data and you'll be quite surprised about a few albums that made the best selling list!

Find out which Christmas albums are the best-selling of all time...

10. "Merry Christmas" by Johnny Mathis

Sales: 5,240,000+

"Merry Christmas" is one of five holiday albums released by Johnny Mathis. The 1958 record features a mixture of traditional and hit holiday songs including "Silent Night" and "White Christmas." The album peaked at no. 2 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart and no. 3 on the Billboard 200.

9. "A Christmas Album" by Barbra Streisand

Sales: 5,370,000+

Barbara Streisand's "A Christmas Album" hit shelves in 1967 and has since gone 5x Platinum. The album includes her takes on classics like "Jingle Bells" and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." It hit no. 1 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart.

8. "These Are Special Times" by Celine Dion

Sales: 5,440,000+

Celine Dion's Christmas album "These Are Special Times" was released in 1998, amid her success with the "Titanic" soundtrack. The album includes her no.1 single "I'm Your Angel" as well as "The Prayer," Celine's breathtaking collaboration with Andrea Bocelli that won a Golden Globe. The album hit no. 2 on the Billboard 200 and no. 1 on the Top Holiday Albums chart.

7. "Merry Christmas" by Mariah Carey

Sales: 5,500,000+

Mariah Carey's iconic holiday album "Merry Christmas" includes a mix of both the classics and original songs, like her hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The release has gone 6x Platinum and hit no. 3 on the Billboard 200 and no. 1 on the US Top Holiday Albums.

6. "Noël" by Josh Groban

Sales: 5,890,000+

In 2007, Josh Groban released his hit Christmas album "Noël." It sold 3 million copies after its release, making it the overall best-selling album in the US for all of that year. It has since gone 6x Platinum and been nominated for a Grammy. A deluxe version of the album was released in 2017.

5. "A Fresh Aire Christmas" by Mannheim Steamroller

Sales: 6,000,000+

Mannheim Steamroller's second holiday album "A Fresh Aire Christmas" was released in 1988 to massive sales. It includes classics like "Little Drummer Boy" and "O Holy Night" as well as three holiday songs that were voted on by fans.

4. "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" by Mannheim Steamroller

Sales: 6,000,000+

Mannheim Steamroller's first holiday album "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" also had stellar sales after being released in 1984. It went 6x Platinum and was the band's first album to chart on the Billboard 200.

3. "The Christmas Song" by Nat King Cole

Sales: 6,000,000+

Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" is a re-release of his 1960 album "The Magic of Christmas." The newer version of the record includes a re-recording of his 1946 song "The Christmas Song," replacing "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." The reissue reached no. 1 on the Top Holiday Albums chart.

2. "Miracles: The Holiday Album" by Kenny G

Sales: 7,370,000+

"Miracles: The Holiday Album" was Kenny G's first foray into holiday releases and peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was the overall best-selling holiday album in the U.S. in both 1994 and 1996.

1. "Elvis' Christmas Album" by Elvis Presley

Sales: 20,000,000+

"Elvis' Christmas Album" was the first of Elvis Presley's two holiday albums, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and becoming the best-selling Christmas album of all time in the United States. It includes his original hit "Blue Christmas" as well as classics "Silent Night" and "White Christmas."