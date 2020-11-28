American Horror Story Star Taissa Farmiga Reveals She Secretly Tied the Knot

Instagram

"Married my best friend," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Congratulations are in order for Taissa Farmiga!

The "American Horror Story" star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal she secretly married filmmaker Hadley Klein back in August.

Farmiga, 26, shared a sweet photo of herself and Klein, 37, posing alongside a beautiful wedding cake. In the photo, the actress, who was rocking a white face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, can be seen showing off her wedding ring while Klein smiles for the camera.

"Married my best friend," she captioned the post. "08.08.2020"

Klein posted the same photo to his Instagram account, writing, "still feeling thankful this year ✌🏼"

Friends and family took to the comments section of Farmiga's post to offer their congratulations, including Farmiga's "AHS" co-stars Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

"This makes me so happy!! So many mazels to you guys💕🎉" wrote Grossman, while Lourd shared a few heart emojis.

Farmiga's cousin Adriana also reacted to the news, writing, "LUV. U. GUYZ. SO. MUCH. ❤️❤️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

AJ Michalka said, "So happy for you two!!" Karen Gillian commented, "!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Actresses Narges Rashidi and Amy Forsyth also gushed over Farmiga and Klein's nuptials.

"Omg what amazing news!!! Congratulations you two!!♥️♥️💥💥♥️♥️💥💥♥️♥️" Rashidi wrote, while Forsyth said, "OH MY MY CONGRATULATIONS SWEET FRIEND!!!!!!! 🧡✨."

Back in August, Klein teased that he and Farmiga had tied the knot when he referred to the actress as his "wife" in an Instagram post he shared in honor of her birthday.

"Happy, happy birthday to my superhotbutalsocool wife 😍😍😍 " he captioned a selfie of himself and Farmiga. "So happy to have an 'excuse' to stuff our faces full of birthday sweets all week 🥳💛🦊."