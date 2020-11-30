The Undoing Finale: The Best Memes and Celebrity Reactions to THAT Killer Reveal

One thing's for sure: We all owe Lily Rabe an apology.

"The Undoing" wrapped up its six-episode run on HBO with a series finale that proved the show wasn't as twisty as viewers anticipated.

Starring Nicole Kidman as a woman whose husband -- played by Hugh Grant -- is accused of murdering his mistress, the series has everyone guessing who the real killer was. Literally everyone on the show was a suspect, including Edgar Ramirez's Detective Mendoza, Lily Rabe's BFF Sylvia and Kidman and Grant's on-screen son, played by Noah Jupe.

In the end, however, a final twist didn't really happen, as viewers learned the man who all the evidence pointed to was actually the one who committed the crime. While rare on a TV show or film, as Occam's Razor tells us, the most obvious explanation is often the right one -- and Grant's Jonathan Fraser was revealed to be the killer.

Leading up to its final episode, celebrities had been chiming in with some of their theories -- and shared their reactions on social media after the episode ended.

"My theory about #TheUndoing was entirely incorrect," said Ava DuVernay, who speculated Detective Mendoza was to blame. "But no matter! 'Twas a fun, twisty long-watch written by David E. Kelley. Splashy perfs by top-notch actors who got to swing for the fences. Directed expertly by Madame Susanne Bier. A good time. Applause for the cast and crew!"

"#TheUndoing I am undone," tweeted Kerry Washington. "Me after watching the finale," wrote Kelsea Ballerini, along with a clown emoji, "HOW DID THEY- #TheUndoing."

"I stand corrected," said Carole Radziwill, who was among the many who assumed Sylvia was not only involved, but possibly the other woman who previously had an affair with Jonathan. "Omg. It was right there under our noses the whole time," tweeted Megyn Kelly. "He was such a good liar! Amazing series and yet another David E. Kelley masterpiece. #TheUndoing."

Keep reading to see more viral tweets after the finale from viewers:

