Trista Sutter Holds Back Tears Thanking Fans For Support Amid Ryan's 'Mystery Illness'

"My last post about Ryan's health has gotten a lot of people messaging and texting and emailing and calling, and I just wanted to say thank you," the reality vet, 48, said via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, appearing teary-eyed.

"I know that life is busy and I know that people have a lot going on these days and are trying to survive and get through difficult times -- or even celebrate successes -- and for those of you who have reached out, who have even liked or commented [or] messaged, whatever, all of it, we are so grateful," she continued. "I am so sorry that so many of you are struggling with similar situations and trying to find answers with medical conditions."

"This year is hard," she added. "So, anyway, thank you for sharing your stories. Thank you for your support, it means a lot."

On Sunday, Trista posted a picture of her husband to Instagram, with a caption explaining how his undiagnosed sickness has been affecting the family, which includes daughter Blakely, 11, and son Maxwell, 13

"I'm struggling. This guy ... my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love ... is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can't work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough," she wrote. "We've been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers."

"And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn't have cancer," she said, calling it "A HUGE relief."

She went on to say she hopes for a diagnosis soon, so the family can "fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer."

"How messed up is that? Don't worry, I know. It's messed up. But that's where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing," she continued. "And believe me ... I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful. Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis. Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free."

Trista and Ryan met on her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003 and married in December of that year.