Drew Barrymore Shares Quick Fix After Her Pants Don't Fit Due to 'Stress Eating'

Sharon Stone could relate.

Drew Barrymore gave followers a peek behind the curtain of her Instagram feed this week, revealing all is not as it appears.

In a post on Thursday showing off her look for her talk show that day, Barrymore revealed she ran into an issue with her pants.

"Okay, so, we're in the wardrobe closet and you know how normally we do these like, cute pictures and we're like, 'Oh my god, look at this amazing outfit and look!' Well. Here," she began, before turning around to show off her backside.

"Let me keep it real with ya. Yeah, that happened," she added, as the camera showed bra clasp extender had been added to the back of her dress to expand the waistline.

"I guess I've been eating my stress at little bit lately and I have to have like, a brassiere thing put in there," continued Drew. "So, I'm going to reevaluate my life this weekend, and for anyone who has to put an extender on your pants, well just know, I feel ya!"

In the caption, she asked her fans if anyone could relate -- and, judging by the responses, they definitely could.

Even Sharon Stone sounded off in the comments, writing, "You are so pretty and we are NOT defined by our waistline. Me too btw."

Barrymore has been very open about her "rollercoaster" fitness journey on social media, especially leading up to each season of "The Santa Clarita Diet."

"I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them," she shared on Instagram back in February. "It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!"