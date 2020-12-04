Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande Harmonize Whistle Notes on Oh Santa! Remix

"Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande harmonizing whistle notes together saved 2020."
Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande have given us an extra special Christmas gift: an incredible remix of Mariah's holiday track, "Oh Santa!"
As featured in Apple TV's "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," Mariah, Ariana and Jennifer Hudson teamed up for a flawless rendition of Mariah's 2010 Christmas song.
If the ladies singing together wasn't amazing enough, the holiday cheer-filled remix included a mind-blowing harmony from Mariah and Ariana, who hit whistle notes together at one point. Watch it for yourself, around the 3-minute mark, in the clip below.
To no surprise, fans went crazy for Mariah and Ariana's whistle note harmony. The incredible moment went viral on social media, with many Twitter users describing it as a beacon of light in the midst of a dark year.
"Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande harmonizing whistle notes together saved 2020," a user wrote, while another called the moment "the most angelic beautiful thing to happen this year."
"MARIAH AND ARIANA HITTING A WHISTLE NOTE TOGETHER IS THE VACCINE," a person quipped.
"Mariah Carey and Ariana harmonizing in whistle RT for world peace," another fan wrote.
Several users even detailed the emotions they felt when they first heard Mariah and Ariana singing the notes together. "I LOST MY SHIT," a person wrote, while another said they were "ascending."
See more reactions in the tweets, below.
Mariah & Ariana harmonizing together with their whistle notes... Never thought we’d see this day omg 😭 https://t.co/WhRgtUxqHz pic.twitter.com/kDE6RAWnNt— Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) December 4, 2020 @ArianaToday
Jennifer Hudson while Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande hit the same note at the same time in #OhSanta pic.twitter.com/elApWVs45m— BINIph Yeng Constellation (@marckvelous_) December 4, 2020 @marckvelous_
