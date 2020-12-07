Whitney Way Thore Breaks Down Revealing How She Found Out Her Fiancé Got Another Woman Pregnant

TLC

"Some major shit went down."

"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star Whitney Way Thore went through one of the hardest moments of her life in front of the camera -- and now it's starting to play out on her reality show.

In a sneak peek at this Tuesday's new episode of the TLC series shared to PEOPLE, Thore revealed to her viewers, for the first time, that then-fiancé Chase Severino cheated on her with another woman, who he also got pregnant.

The moment no one saw coming. Tune in to #MyBigFatFabLife tomorrow at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/2rDHuwBpNa — TLC Network (@TLC) December 7, 2020 @TLC

Presented in an emotional confessional, with zero music playing behind it whatsoever, Thore can't even find the words at first as she reveals the news.

"I'm not really sure how to say it. Some major shit went down," she began, explaining that Chase was "begging" to visit her in Charlotte, North Carolina a few weeks into their stay-at-home order.

"I told him no because my mom was quarantining with me, and he was still working his construction job, so that didn't make me feel safe," she said. "And he was really insistent, and I think you know when someone is that way, you know that something is wrong, and so I just told him he needed to tell me whatever he had to tell me."

So that's exactly what he did, over the phone.

"Basically, he said that he had slept with somebody, and it's someone that I know of, like, they've been involved before. And she was pregnant. She is pregnant," explained Thore, tears in her eyes as she got choked up. "Apparently, she didn't tell him for a few months. So yeah. That's what he had to tell me."

Severino welcomed a baby girl in September, a few months after he and Thore announced their separation on social media.

"This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to 'announce' on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time," she said back in May. "Chase and I are no longer engaged."

"After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history," she continued. "Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October."

She added, "I'm not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone. I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future."

At the time, Chris confirmed her account and added, "I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together."

"Thank you for always supporting us," he wrote. "As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."