Rita Ora Claims She 'Forgot' She and Rob Kardashian Dated

Getty

"It was very short-lived."

Apparently, Rita Ora's brief relationship with Rob Kardashian wasn't exactly a memorable one for the pop star.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the singer was asked about their relationship -- which lasted only two months way back in 2012 -- and her answer was certainly surprising.

"Oh, I forgot about that," she told the publication. "It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That's all I remember."

Later admitting she's "not a genius in love," she also commented on her penchant for dating other celebrities. "It's easier to meet them, isn't it, because of the world you move in?" she asked.

When asked if she had ever been in love, she at first downplayed her past before clarifying, "I don't want it to be like, 'Rita doesn't know if she’s ever been in love.' I've had amazing moments with amazing people. But in anything you just want to be happy. I guess if love is happiness, then, yeah."

After Ora and Kardashian separated in 2012, Rob ignited a Twitter firestorm by accusing an ex of cheating on him. He didn't name Rita, or anyone, by name at the time. Ora also never responded to speculation he was talking about her.