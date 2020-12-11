Geri Halliwell Recalls Assassination Plot Against Her For 'Being Friends' With George Michael

Getty

A nail bomber threatened to shoot the Spice Girl live on stage during her first solo performance at the 2000 Brit Awards.

Geri Halliwell revealed she was once targeted for assassination due to being pals with George Michael and "loving the gays."

During a shocking interview with The Sun, the Spice Girls member, 48, recalled being told infamous nail bomber, David Copeland, who is currently serving a life-time imprisonment, planned to shoot her live on stage at the 2000 Brit Awards.

"It was before my first ever performance as a solo artist that he issued me with a death threat," Geri detailed. "He threatened to shoot me, and hated the fact I hung out with the gays, and was friends with George Michael. He hated me for camping it up, for loving the gays and for being friends with George. I told him to do one."

She said Scotland Yard came to her house to officially warn her of the threat and advised her to "pull out of the ceremony."

"But I said 'I'm sorry, I'm not going to be bullied by this,'" she explained. "We are judged by what we do, not what we say. And I will always stand with my friends."

"It's about spirit, not sexuality," the singer added. "I feel so protective of any person who has had prejudice against them."

Geri went on to perform her single "Bag It Up" at the Earls Court Exhibition Centre on the night of the awards show, with beefed up security in the venue due to the threat.

The girl band member known as Ginger Spice was famously friends with the late Wham lead singer, going so far as to name her son, Montague George, after him.

"It was my mother's idea," Geri explained to the BBC in 2017. "Because she was very fond of George and he really loved my mum. He went to her wedding!"

"I always had sort of a crush on him, so when I met him I just thought, 'Wow!'" she said of George, who passed away on Christmas in 2016. "Most of all, I admired him as an artist, for his music but also, I just think he was a really kind, good person."